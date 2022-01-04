Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,250 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $60,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 69,234 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.36. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.09 and its 200 day moving average is $241.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

