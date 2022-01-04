Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $113.51 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,473 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $113,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,679,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,229,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.98 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.