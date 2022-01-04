Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $64.05 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,603,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,053,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after buying an additional 3,950,415 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. 32,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.