Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $75.90 Million Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,305,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $75,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,345,000 after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.81. 7,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,561. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.