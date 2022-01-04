Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 836,026 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 562.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,026 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Dolby Laboratories worth $86,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. 615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,145. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420 over the last ninety days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.