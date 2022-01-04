Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Up 69.7% in December

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the November 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,943,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,366,196 shares of company stock valued at $280,599,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the third quarter valued at $497,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 75.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Certara by 138.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

