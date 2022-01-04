Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CMPNF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.58.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
