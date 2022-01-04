Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CMPNF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. Its portfolio includes Three Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

