Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000.

XVV stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61.

