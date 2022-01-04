Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 192 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.51. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

