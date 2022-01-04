Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $227.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.85.

