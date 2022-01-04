Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

