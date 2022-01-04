Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $462.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

