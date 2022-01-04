Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $100,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $98,090.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $95,170.00.

Shares of Chase stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,746. Chase Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $963.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chase by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Chase by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chase by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

