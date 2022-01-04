Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,880. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

