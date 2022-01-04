Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $36.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Chemours stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 7,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,731. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Chemours by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

