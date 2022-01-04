ChessCoin (CHESS) Reaches Market Cap of $947,328.39

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. ChessCoin has a total market capitalization of $947,328.39 and approximately $264.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,738.61 or 1.94499998 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

