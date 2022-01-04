Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $16.95 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

