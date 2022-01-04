Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 36 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 153.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $797.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $489.74 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $807.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $783.75. The stock has a market cap of $326.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

