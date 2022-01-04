Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,152 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after acquiring an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.29.

NYSE MSCI opened at $595.58 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.