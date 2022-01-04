Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,280,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398,608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,648,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,755,000 after buying an additional 423,168 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,334,000 after buying an additional 1,703,138 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,760,000 after buying an additional 326,739 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,980,000 after buying an additional 431,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02.

