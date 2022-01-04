Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.61. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

