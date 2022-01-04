Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,801 shares of company stock worth $10,423,761. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.78. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

