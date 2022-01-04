Chilton Investment Co. LLC Takes $214,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $461.10 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.16 and a 200 day moving average of $443.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

