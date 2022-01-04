Chilton Investment Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $307.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

