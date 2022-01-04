ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 47.6% in December

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $194.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COFS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

