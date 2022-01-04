Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $121,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $191.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average of $180.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

