Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

CHUY stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 90.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 1,580.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 112,324 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 120.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 95,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

