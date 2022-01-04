Cim LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 851,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dynatrace by 533.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,773,000 after acquiring an additional 606,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DT opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 211.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

