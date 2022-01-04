Cim LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cim LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

