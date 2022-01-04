Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $266.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

