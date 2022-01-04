Citigroup Boosts Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $47.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Silgan has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

