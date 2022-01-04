Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires New Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE LCII opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $122.99 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.