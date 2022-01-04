Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,506 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $125.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

