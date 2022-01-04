Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $548,000 Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

