Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.34. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

