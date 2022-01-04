Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 440 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

