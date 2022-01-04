Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 75 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.52. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

