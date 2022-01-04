Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 5,514 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $31.59.

