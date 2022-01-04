Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

NOC opened at $385.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

