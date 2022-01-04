Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,500,000 after buying an additional 311,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

