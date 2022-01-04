Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 12.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.71. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

