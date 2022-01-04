Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $258.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

