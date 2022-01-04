Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 145 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $226.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.49 and a 200-day moving average of $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

