Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 341 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.31.

NYSE HON opened at $205.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

