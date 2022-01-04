CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CKX Lands stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.20. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 118.62% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CKX Lands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

