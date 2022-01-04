ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,390 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.89 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

