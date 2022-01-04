ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,159 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,198 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 30.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,883 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 45,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,221 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

NYSE FL opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.