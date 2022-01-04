ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Repligen worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 336.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $257.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.09 and a 200-day moving average of $258.61. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.