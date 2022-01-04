ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Teradyne worth $27,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,116 shares of company stock worth $4,941,210 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $166.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $131.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.