ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,859,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $7,147,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.